Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Feb. 21, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Florida, is awarded $33,373,999 for cost-plus-fixed-fee modification P00044 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0035).



This modification provides for the redesign, integration and test of radio frequency sensors as part of a cost reduction initiative in support of the Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile.



Work will be performed in Wayne, New Jersey (40 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (40 percent); and Orlando, Florida (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2021.



Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,687,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



