(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Feb. 21, 2019)

Harris Corp., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded a $168,801,314 modification (P00012) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0090).



This modification exercises an option for the procurement of 78 full-rate production Lot 16 Integrated Defensive Electronic Countermeasures AN/ALQ-214 A(V)4/5 Onboard Jammer systems for the F/A-18C/D/E/F aircraft for the Navy.



In addition, the option provides for the procurement of 16 weapon replacement assembly (WRA) 1A(V)4 receiver/processors and 27 WRA2 A(V)4 modulators.



Work will be performed in Clifton, New Jersey (59 percent); San Jose, California (14 percent); San Diego, California (7 percent); Rancho Cordova, California (5 percent); Mountain View, California (3 percent), and various locations throughout the continental U.S. (12 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2022.



Fiscal 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement Navy funds in the amount of $168,801,314 are being obligated at time of award, none of which expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



