Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Feb. 21, 2019)

Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC, Plymouth, Minnesota, was awarded a $173,679,405 modification (P00059) to contract (W15QKN-13-C-0074) for Precision Guidance Kit M1156 [which turn 155mm artillery shells into precision-guided weapons—Ed.].



Work will be performed in Plymouth, Minnesota, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 14, 2022.



Fiscal 2019 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $173,679,405 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

