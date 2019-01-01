Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Feb. 21, 2019)

Honeywell Aerospace, Phoenix, Arizona, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $150,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Advanced Turbine Technologies for Affordable Mission (ATTAM)-Capability Phase I.



The mission of the ATTAM Phase I program is to develop, demonstrate, and transition advanced turbine propulsion, power and thermal technologies that provides improvement in affordable mission capability.



Work will be performed in Phoenix, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 20, 2027. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and 54 offers were received.



Fiscal 2018 and 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $340,000 are being obligated on the first task order at the time of award.



Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-19-D-2058).



