Tapestry Solutions Inc., a Boeing Co., San Diego, California, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $259,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Weapon Planning Software (WPS).
This contract provides for the development, enhancement, and support of the WPS suite, which is a common component within the Joint Mission Planning System architecture.
Work will be performed predominately in St. Louis, Missouri; and Niceville, Florida. Work is expected to be complete by February 2029.
This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $355,878 are being obligated on an initial delivery order at the time of award.
Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8681-19-D-0006).
-ends-