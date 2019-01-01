Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Feb. 21, 2019)

Tapestry Solutions Inc., a Boeing Co., San Diego, California, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $259,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Weapon Planning Software (WPS).



This contract provides for the development, enhancement, and support of the WPS suite, which is a common component within the Joint Mission Planning System architecture.



Work will be performed predominately in St. Louis, Missouri; and Niceville, Florida. Work is expected to be complete by February 2029.



This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $355,878 are being obligated on an initial delivery order at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8681-19-D-0006).



-ends-

