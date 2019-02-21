Bretagne Admitted to Active Service

(Source: French Navy; issued Feb 21, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The French Navy has already put four Fremm frigates into active service, and FNS Bretagne is now the fifth; three more will follow, two of them in a new, air-defense version.

Fifth in a class of eight ships, the multi-mission frigate (FREMM) Bretagne has just been admitted to active service by the Chief of the Naval Staff (CEMM), Admiral Christophe Prazuck, the French Navy Chief of Staff. This decision marks the integration of this ultra-modern ship into the operational cycle.



Built in Lorient, Bretagne carried out her first sea trials before sailing to Brest, her home port, on May 14, 2018. She was officially handed over on July 18.



On August 30, Bretagne left Brest to begin its Long-Term Deployment (LTP). This is the first mission of a new warship which, deployed for several months, is tested in extreme conditions in order to face its future missions. During this deployment, Bretagne took part in many exercises with Allied navies: anti-submarine exercises off the United States coast and participation in the NATO exercise Trident Juncture off the coast of Norway are just two examples.



After three months of navigation in the North Atlantic, Brittany returned to her home-port in Brest at the end of 2018. Today admitted to active service, she joins the Navy’s surface fleet and is preparing to begin full-scale operations. Bretagne is the second FREMM of the Western fleet, after her sister-ship Aquitaine.



In 2030, the Navy will have fifteen first-rate frigates including 8 FREMM, 2 FDA and 5 FDI. FREMM Bretagne is the fifth in a series of eight, after Aquitaine, Provence, Languedoc and Auvergne. She will be followed, between 2019 and 2023, by Normandy, Alsace and Lorraine.



The last two FREMMs will have enhanced air defense capabilities and will be known as (FREMM DA, for Défense-Aérienne).



New generation stealth ships, versatile, enduring and flexible, equipped with advanced automatisms and a crew with optimized manpower, the FREMM are intended for missions including the security of the oceanic strategic force; in-depth precision land strike with naval cruise missile (MdCN); anti-ship, anti-submarine and anti-aircraft combat; the projection of commandos; the protection and escort of a naval air force, or general naval missions.



