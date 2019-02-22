Leonardo Attends the Australian International Airshow 2019 in Avalon with Leading Presence in the Country

(Source: Leonardo; issued Feb 22, 2019)

Leonardo is attending the Australian International Airshow 2019 in Avalon Airport near Melbourne with a Royal Australian Air Force C-27J tactical airlifter – a major asset for transport and disaster relief – and the bestselling AW139 helicopter, operated daily in NSW, VIC and QLD for Emergency Medical Service.



Drawing on over 50 years’ experience in the Australia, Leonardo brings enhanced services and leading technologies to the country serving commercial and government customers. By combining its business and expanding its presence in the region, as outlined in its industrial plan, Leonardo will be able to respond a number of major requirements in Australia and New Zealand such as the FMSC (Future Maritime Surveillance Capability) and SEA129 (Unmanned Systems) where the company can leverage on its extensive experience in the air, maritime, unmanned and helicopter domain.



The RAAF is the second largest customer for Leonardo’s C-27Js, with a fleet of ten aircraft. The aircraft is a true military tactical/battlefield airlifter able to routinely operate from short austere airstrips, including soft and unprepared ground. The C-27J offers unique qualities not found in other aircraft of the same class or derived from commercial turboprops: ruggedness, reliability, outstanding survivability and maneuverability.



Recently, the Royal Australian Air Force’s C-27Js have conducted flood relief missions in Queensland, transporting fuel to regional airports and providing assistance to local communities. Having demonstrated its outstanding performances, the C-27J will be offered to New Zealand as a replacement for the aging C-130H fleet.



There are around 150 Leonardo helicopters of various types operating in Oceania, of which over 120 in Australia alone. Among the commercial rotorcraft applications, emergency medical service (EMS), offshore transport and VIP transport are the most common and the AW139 is the leader in the EMS service with over 25 units flying in Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales, making Leonardo a leading player in the Australian helicopter market.



Furthermore, as part of NH Industries, Leonardo has contributed to the development, production and specific avionics systems integration of the 46 NH-90 military helicopters ordered by the Australian Armed Forces.



True to its innovating spirit, the company will be displaying a mock-up of a cabin of the AW609 tiltrotor in EMS configuration, the future of enhanced EMS operations, with the speed of an aircraft and the flexibility of a helicopter that could dramatically improve EMS service across the country.



Leonardo’s electronics are present on a number of Australian programs, ranging from naval, land, maritime and airborne surveillance. On the SEA1442, the company has a team of more than 50 people working at a 700m2 System Integration and Test Facility dedicated to the execution, integration and installation of the SEA1442 project for the New Generation Maritime Communication Systems for Australia’s Anzac Class frigate fleet.



A wide range of defence technologies, products and systems will be showcased at Leonardo’s chalet and stand, including Leonardo’s Mirach 40, a reusable state-of-the-art multi-threat aerial target system which recently performed a successful firing campaign and full range of surveillance radars: the Osprey, PicoSAR, Seaspray and the Gabbiano Ultra-Light that demonstrate Leonardo’s capabilities in designing, developing and producing airborne systems. Also on show will be the newly-launched ULISSES Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) system.



Leonardo is also present in Australia with its space activities. Through e-GEOS (a joint venture between Telespazio and the Italian Space Agency) and their Australian partner Geospatial Intelligence Pty Limited, supplies satellite-based geo-information services to the AMSA (Australian Maritime Safety Authority), the government body tasked with guaranteeing shipping safety and the protection of the country’s marine environment, as well as the coordination of emergency operations at sea. Satellite data allows identifying illegal oil dumping in the seas and the ships causing pollution, allowing for timely intervention.



-ends-



