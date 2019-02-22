HAL Signs MoU with CPWD

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 22, 2019)

HAL signed an MoU with CPWD for the execution of the stage 2 works of Infrastructure development works at its Green Field Helicopter factory in Tumakuru at the on-going Aero India in Bengaluru, today.



The MoU was signed by Chief Executive Officer, Helicopter Complex Shri GVS Bhaskar and Chief Project Manager (CPM), HAL project zone, CPWD Shri Rajesh Jain, in the presence of Chairman and Managing Director, HAL Shri R Madhavan.



The stage 2 works include development of infrastructure for structural assembly and equipping of helicopters at Tumakuru. The project will be executed in a phased manner.



ED Helicopter Division Shri V Natarajan, GM, Helicopter Division Shri Ambuvelan, ADG, CPWD Shri RK Soni, CE, CPWD Shri SN Raiwere also present on the occasion.



New Helicopter factory coming up in a 615 acres green field campus of Tumakuru Plant that would be fully self-sufficient for manufacturing full range of helicopters from 3 to 12 tons category and shall comprise of state-of-the-art manufacturing, structural assembly, final assembly-line facilities, heli-runway, aerodrome, residential township for the staff, recreational facilities, a well-equipped training and development centre.



-ends-



