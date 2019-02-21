Navantia Opens New Commercial Delegation in Washington DC

(Source: Navantia; issued Feb 21, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- Navantia extends its international presence with the opening of a new commercial delegation in Washington DC, that took place today, with the attendance of the CEO of Navantia, Susana de Sarriá accompanied by the Ambassador for Spain, Santiago Cabanas and by representatives of the Defense Department, Navy and American and Spanish industry in the country.



According to Susana de Sarriá, ” the opening of this new delegation answers to the aim to guarantee the good relationship with the US Navy and industry, with which has been working for more than 60 years, and to look for new opportunities of business and cooperation in the country, besides the active participation, already started, in the program of construction of 20 new frigates “.



The USA is a strategic market for Navantia and, for this reason, Francisco Barón has been chosen to lead this office, with a long international experience, not only in this country, but also in Norway and Australia.



Program of FFGX frigates



In February 2018 Navantia was selected by the Government of The United States, together with its local partner, the American shipyard General Dynamics Bath Iron Work, for the Conceptual Design phase for the program of FFGX frigates, consisting of the acquisition of 20 frigates with local construction in the USA, being the Australian frigate AWD class Hobart, derivative of the class F-100, the reference design.



Navantia and GD Bath Iron Works are adapting this design to the requirements of the US Navy, for whose development the company has provided a team of engineers to BIW’s shipyard. The conceptual design phase has a duration of 16 months, afterwards the offer for the selection of the builder of 20 frigates will be presented, scheduled for 2020.



In relation to this program, Susana de Sarriá has highlighted ” the relevancy and her pride for being selected with the F-100 design by GD Bath Iron Works, the most important builder of frigates and by the US Navy, the world’s Navy leader”.



