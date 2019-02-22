FSAF/PAAMS Programme: Important Progress on Sustainment & Enhancement and in-Service Support Activities

(Source: MBDA; issued Feb 22, 2019)

The end of 2018 saw a number a number of important milestones identified in the Programme Management Plan achieved by the FSAF-PAAMS Programme:



For the Sustainment & Enhancement Programme:



-- Positive completion of the System Preliminary Design Review (PDR) for SAMP/T B1 NT, a key milestone to freeze the technical specification of a number of the elements of SAMP/T including the Firing Control Unit (FCU), Ground launcher system and new Aster B1NT munition. As a system of systems, the PDRs for the Aster 30 B1NT (already started), launcher and FCU will follow up to spring 2019. SAMP/T B1NT is intended to increase the capabilities of the system and prepare the mid-life upgrade of French and Italian SAMP/T sections,



-- Launch of the development and qualification of a new generation of telemetry kit, a package of work that will allow the French Forces to sustain their capacity to live fire Aster munitions under exercise conditions from both naval and ground FSAF/PAAMS systems until the 2030s. A contract amendment for Italy to join the work package is anticipated in 2019 with the procurement of the first new telemetry kits to begin in 2020.



-- Commencement of the development of a Joint Range Extension Application Protocol (JREAP) that will provide a new capability to the French Air Force by connecting a SAMP/T platoon to an operative network using JREAP-C protocol. This capability will improve the interoperability with NATO and include InfoSec solutions.



For In-Service Support:



Placement of a fixed price repair package for the next 4 years to support Italian SAMP/T systems in operational service. This follows on from the successful completion of the first year of 5 of a similar work package for French SAMP/T systems that has achieved operational as well as financial benefits.



The achievement of these milestones cut across all the operations of the FSAF-PAAMS Programme Division, and achieved by close working with Nations, Industry and OCCAR-EA Central Office



