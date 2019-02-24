Aero India 2019 Draws to a Close

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 24, 2019)

Curtains came down on the Aero India – 2019 at Air Force Station Yelahanka in Bengaluru today. Having evolved over the years, the 12th edition of the event drew large crowd that bear testimony to the premier Air Show of Asia having come of age.



The highlights of this year’s show have been:



--More than 600 Indian Companies and 200 Foreign Companies participated and witnessed the largest Air show of Asia.

--The total area of the show has grown from 27,678 sq m to 28,398 sq m this year.

--A total of 61 aircraft participated in the event.

--Several seminars were conducted by a host of agencies including Ministry of Civil Aviation, Skill Development Ministry, State Governments and Industrial Associations in addition to Ministry of Defence.



The first three days at the show, earmarked exclusively for business visitors saw a foot fall of approximately two lakh. The air show saw a lot of activity from business point of view and witnessed several round-table meets.



The show was a shot in the arm for the ‘Make in India’ campaign of the Government of India by virtue of its sheer magnitude and presence of stake holders from across the globe.



The current edition of Aero India had many firsts to its credit and was the right platform to showcase growth of aerospace in sector. Also for the first time a ‘Drone Olympics’ was held with 58 entries. There was a specific theme for each day of the show. Start-ups, technology and women were featured on each of the business days of Aero India – 2019.



The Raksha Mantri Smt Nirmala Sitharaman presided over a CEO conclave attended by 13 CEOs from overseas companies and 11 from Indian firms and exchanged views about the development of the sector. As many as 500 B2B meetings were held and many 50 MoUs were signed indicating the tag line of the show ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’.



A special event highlighting the achievements of women in Indian Aerospace Industry was held as part of Aero India on Saturday. Several women working in the aviation, science and research sectors were felicitated during the event for their contribution to the Aerospace sector.



Showcasing women achievers in the aerospace sector, and leading with the theme ‘Saluting the Queens of the Skies’, Chief Post Master General (Karnataka circle) Charles Lobo released a commemorative stamp.



The awe-inspiring manoeuvres by various types of aircraft and formations enthralled the audience – young and old alike, every single day. The flying displays was appreciated by one and all with immaculate precision painting a colourful aerial symphony in the clear Bengaluru skies twice every day.



Earlier in the afternoon today, Valedictory Function was conducted at the hall wherein Honourable Governor of Karnataka Shri Vajubhai Vala addressed the gathering. In his address the Governor said that while the people of India have exhibited exemplary valour and have the necessary intelligence, the need of the hour is getting them the right opportunities.



On behalf of the Govt. of Karnataka he thanked all the people involved in the organisation of the show. He handed over the awards to the winners in categories of photography contest, Instagram contest and best Students project. The Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology, Bangalore got the first prize in Drone Olympics for GANNET: The Amphibious Drone.



There was a fire incident at the parking area of Aero India on 23rd Feb which resulted in burning of over 270 vehicles however this couldn’t dampen the spirit of the public as the last two days at the event saw a very high foot fall of local public swarming in to the venue to catch a glimpse of these wonderful men and women in their magnificent flying machines.



The Ministry of Defence, through their social media handles and regular press releases ensured timely updates and wide outreach to enthusiasts around the globe. A user-friendly mobile application had specially been prepared for the ease of the public. An e-magazine was also published in Aero India website on a daily basis to keep the people abreast with the happenings at the Aero India 2019.



Finally, the curtains were drawn with a final display by the Sarang Helicopter Display Team biding adieu to Aero India – 2019 and with a wish for meeting again in the next edition.



