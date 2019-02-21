We Have Common Goal - Security

(Source: Poland Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 21, 2019)

Together with Lithuania, we are very active in the North Atlantic Alliance, and in Lublin we cooperate with our Ukrainian partner. I am happy with Ukraine's declarations on the pro-atlantic trend, because our future is cooperation that gives everyone security - said Mariusz Błaszczak, the Minister of National Defense during a visit to the Multinational Brigade in Lublin.



On Friday, February 22nd defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak met with Lithuanian, Polish and Ukrainian soldiers serving together in the LITPOLUKRBRIG. The head of the Defence Ministry and the defense ministers of Lithuania and Ukraine took part in the visit of the presidents of the three framework countries to the command of the formation.



The presidents of Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine Andrzej Duda, Dalia Grybauskaite and Petro Poroshenko talked to the soldiers of the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian Multinational Brigade named after the great Hetman Konstanty Ostrogski in Lublin. The commander of the brigade, the Ukrainian Colonel Dmytro Bratishko reported on tasks and training activities in the unit. The Colonel emphasized that the soldiers serving in the brigade acted as "one", emphasizing the common goals set by superiors and the cooperation of the subunits of the armed forces of Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine within the unit.



During the visit of the three presidents in the Brigade headquarters, trilogues were held with the participation of the heads of the defence ministries of the Republic of Poland, the Republic of Lithuania and Ukraine.



The Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian Multinational Brigade, LITPOLUKRBRIG, achieved combat readiness in December 2016. In October last year the brigade received the banner and the name of Hetman Konstanty Ostrogski. The defence ministers of the three countries signed an agreement that would expand the brigade's possibilities to participate in international operations with the unanimous consent of the parties.



During the visit to Lublin, Minister Mariusz Błaszczak participated in the ceremony of laying the wreath by President Andrzej Duda and the President of the Republic of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaitė at the Monument of the Union of Lublin. In 2019, the 450th anniversary of the real union of Poland and Lithuania from 1569 will be celebrated.



The command of the Multinational Brigade and the Polish part of the subordinate command battalion are stationed in Lublin, and the remaining brigade subunits remain in their places of permanent dislocation in the territories of their countries. They can be subordinated to the brigade commander for the duration of the exercises and operations.



(ends)





Defence Cooperation of Lithuania and Poland is Stepped Up

(Source: Lithuania Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 21, 2019)

Ministers of National Defence of Lithuania and Poland met in Warsaw on February 21 to step up Lithuanian-Polish defence cooperation. Minister of National Defence Raimundas Karoblis and Minister of National Defence of Poland Mariusz Błaszczak discussed security and defence while emphasising the importance of bilateral military cooperation.



Ministers also signed two bilateral agreements on affiliation of Lithuanian and Polish Armed Forces’ brigades to the Multinational Division North-East HQ, and on the creation of a secure communication channel for radar surveillance data exchange.



“Ensuring air defence remains to be a significant security challenge in the region. Development of national air defence capabilities is a vital element of deterrence and defence, however, we have to develop a unified air defence system with our partners in order to ensure a reliable air defence of the entire region. And the signature of the contract on radar data exchange is an excellent example of cooperation which contributes significantly to the creation of such system,” Minister of National Defence R. Karoblis said on the signature of a technical agreement.



Ministers also signed a Protocol of Intent on the affiliation of the Lithuanian Armed Forces Mechanised Infantry Brigade Iron Wolf and the 15th Mechanised Brigade of the Polish Armed Forces to the headquarters of the Multinational Divisional North-East (MND NE ) in Elblag (Poland).



According to Minister of National Defence R. Karoblis, affiliation of Lithuanian and Polish brigades to a NATO division headquarters will significantly improve both countries’ readiness to act together in case of defence of the Suwalki Gap in case of a crisis or war. The agreement provides the basis for Lithuanian and Polish Brigades to coordinate planning, conduct joint military training and exercises, and exchange intelligence in the framework of the Multinational Divisional North-East at peacetime. The affiliation will significantly boost NATO deterrence and defence on the eastern flank of the Alliance and improve security of the Suwalki Corridor.



On February 21-22 Minister of National Defence Raimundas Karoblis is conducting a formal visit to Poland in the delegation of President of the Republic of Lithuania HE Dalia Grybauskaitė. The visit schedule included meetings with the President, Marshals the Sejm and Senate and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland. The delegations are also planned to visit Lublin and the Lithuanian, Polish and Ukrainian Brigade (LITPOLUKRBRIG) headquarters there.



(ends)





Polish - Lithuanian Cooperation

(Source: Poland Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 21, 2019)

Mariusz Błaszczak, the Minister of National Defense together with his counterpart from the Republic of Lithuania Raimundas Karoblis, in the presence of the Presidents of both countries, signed documents on military cooperation.



The heads of defense ministries have signed an agreement between the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Poland and the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Lithuania regarding the establishment of a secure connection enabling the exchange of radiolocation information between the armed forces of the Republic of Poland and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Lithuania.



The signing of cooperation documents took place in the Presidential Palace in the presence of President Andrzej Duda and President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaite who was visiting Poland.



Another document signed by defense ministers is a letter of intent regarding peace affiliation, the Lithuanian mechanized brigade Iron Wolf and the Polish 15th Mechanized Brigade to the command of the Multinational North-East Division, which is located in Elbląg. The division is to coordinate the activities of NATO battalion battle groups operating under the eFP initiative on the north-eastern flank of the alliance.



The 15th Giżycka Mechanized Brigade consists of a multinational NATO battalion battle group made up of soldiers from the USA, Romania, Great Britain and Croatia, one of four deployed in 2017 as part of strengthening NATO's eastern flank.



Before signing the documents, the ministers talked "in two eyes" and took part in the plenary talks of the delegations headed by the President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda and the President of the Republic of Lithuania, Dalia Grybauskaitė.



On Friday, 22 February, the head of the Ministry of Defense will visit the delegations in Lublin, where he will take part in placing flowers by the Presidents of Poland and Lithuania at the Monument of the Union of Lublin and in the visit of the Presidential delegation, President of Lithuania, President of Ukraine and defense ministers of these countries in the multinational brigade from the subunits of the Armed Forces of Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine.



-ends-



