BERN --- A crack was discovered in a structural component of the upper fuselage on an F/A-18C Hornet during routine maintenance on 19 February 2019. Checks of all F/A-18C/D aircraft of the Swiss Air Force was ordered. This review has no impact on the operational readiness of the F/A-18 fleet.



A crack in a structural component of the upper fuselage was discovered on an Air Force F/A-18C Hornet during repair work at RUAG Aviation in Emmen. The first action taken involves performing checks on all F/A-18C/D aircraft in the Air Force.



Investigations are in progress



The inspection work, which includes a visual inspection - with the naked eye - as well as non-destructive testing of materials, began on February 20, 2019. Seven other aircraft have already been inspected at Emmen and no cracks could be detected at the component concerned on the upper part of their fuselage.



The investigations will be completed by March 3, 2019.



In addition to aircraft inspection work, RUAG experts are investigating the possible cause of the crack in collaboration with their counterparts for the F/A-18s in the United States, the US Navy and the Boeing manufacturer.



Operational readiness is assured



As the observed crack has no impact on the availability of aircraft, the F / A-18 Hornet fleet - and in particular the air force (PA24) air force response capability - is not affected.



Ongoing investigations should answer various questions, such as the length of time the machine is unavailable, how to repair the affected part of the fuselage and the resulting costs. Reliable statements will only be possible after the completion of those investigations.



