Turkish Defense Firm Looks to Add New Suppliers to Meet Increasing Orders (excerpt)

(Source: Daily Sabah; posted Feb 25, 2019)

ISTANBUL --- One of Turkey's leading defense contractors is seeing increasing overseas and domestic orders. With this renewed interest, Nurol Makina is looking for more domestic partners to produce various pieces of equipment for its armored vehicles.Nurol Makina officials had bilateral talks with 40 companies, which are members of the Defense and Aviation Cluster (OSSA) of the Middle East Industry and Trade Center (OSTİM).OSSA has been operating since 2008 to increase the share of domestic production in supplying the needs of the defense and aerospace sectors. It also has small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in these industries to be competitive in the international market.Particularly in the fields of defense and homeland security, Nurol Makina continues its domestic and overseas activities and plays an important role in meeting the needs of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the General Directorate of Security.As the number of 4x4 armored combat vehicles in the security forces' inventory increases, the number of countries preferring the company's vehicles, such as the Ejder Yalçın, Yörük and Ejder TOMA, is on the rise as well.The share of exports to Africa, Middle Eastern and Central Asian countries in Nurol Makina's turnover has increased 11-fold since 2012, standing at 75 percent last year.Nurol Makina Planning and Supply Manager Tüzün Süsveren told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the vehicles they produce are in high demand at home and abroad, pointing out that the performance of armored vehicles has paved the way for new orders. (end of excerpt)-ends-