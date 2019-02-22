South Africa Pairs Gecko ATV and Starstreak MANPADS

(Source: Forecast International; issued Feb 22, 2019)

by Derek Bisaccio

The South African military has shown off a Gecko all-terrain vehicle paired with the Starstreak man-portable air defense system at the South African Armed Forces Day.



Gecko ATVs, developed by South African firm LMT, are used for airborne and special operations forces, with a payload capacity of around 900 kilograms. They have a range of 250 kilometers and can travel at speeds up to 45 kmph. The vehicles carry up to four personnel.



Starstreak MANPADS have a range of up to 7 kilometers, useful for countering helicopters and low-flying aircraft. South Africa acquired the systems in the early 2000s.



