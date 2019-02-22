S-300 Favorit Anti-Aircraft Systems Train to Detect and Engage Airspace Intruders in Kuban

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 22, 2019)

The anti-aircraft missile defence formation of the Southern Military District, equipped with the S-300 Favorit anti-aircraft missile system, conducted a training in the Krasnodar region.



During the training, the servicemen practised receiving a signal on violation of air borders by an aircraft, finding, escorting and engaging the air target.



Afterwards the anti-aircraft gunners practised combat and special training, carried out practical maneuvers on repositioning and evasive actions of a mock enemy.



The training also involved radio engineering units that trained to detect air targets.



It involved more than 150 air defence servicemen and up to 20 pieces of hardware.



