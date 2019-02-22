The anti-aircraft missile defence formation of the Southern Military District, equipped with the S-300 Favorit anti-aircraft missile system, conducted a training in the Krasnodar region.
During the training, the servicemen practised receiving a signal on violation of air borders by an aircraft, finding, escorting and engaging the air target.
Afterwards the anti-aircraft gunners practised combat and special training, carried out practical maneuvers on repositioning and evasive actions of a mock enemy.
The training also involved radio engineering units that trained to detect air targets.
It involved more than 150 air defence servicemen and up to 20 pieces of hardware.
-ends-