Naval Group Australia and ASC Sign Framework Agreement for Attack Class

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Feb 25, 2019)

Just two weeks after the Strategic Partnering Agreement was signed, pen has been put to paper on another important document for the future of Australia's submarines.



The Government today announced the formal signing of a Framework Agreement between Naval Group Australia and ASC.



Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, said the Framework Agreement identified ways Naval Group Australia and ASC would collaborate for the provision of supplies and services to each other to support Australia’s sovereign submarine capability.



“The Framework Agreement includes workforce development such as training apprentices, occupational health and safety training and services, as well as helping Naval Group tap into ASC’s existing supply chain,” Minister Pyne said.



“ASC Submarines has an important and enduring role in the success of Australia's sovereign submarine capability.”



“This Framework Agreement is a great early step to ensure ASC Submarines has a role in delivering the Attack class as well as sustaining our existing Collins class fleet.”



“Today’s signing of the Framework Agreement demonstrates the close cooperation needed to grow the submarine workforce for many decades to come.”



Thousands of jobs will be created in the years ahead because of the Coalition’s $90 billion commitment to the largest expansion of our Navy since World War Two.



(ends)





Naval Group Australia, ASC Sign Framework Agreement to Deepen Co-Operation for Sovereign Submarine

(Source: ASC & Naval Group Australia joint release; issued Feb 25, 2019)

ASC today signed a Framework Agreement with Naval Group Australia identifying ways they can work together in a closer and more effective manner as participants in Australia's Sovereign Submarine Programs.



The Framework Agreement details the terms and conditions through which Naval Group Australia and ASC will collaborate through separate commercial arrangements for the provision of supplies and services to each other, including:

-- Workforce development – co-ordinate resources and talent pools to plan future activities in support of both Australian Sovereign Submarine Programs

-- OH&S training and services – draw on ASC’s well-established safety culture and system to support Naval Group Australia to grow its own safety program in Australia.

-- Supply chain services – draw on each other’s existing supply chain knowledge to further develop the supply chains and opportunities for local industry in the Australian Sovereign Submarine Programs.



Naval Group Australia and ASC will establish joint working groups to manage the Framework Agreement and identify, develop and recommend other collaboration opportunities.



"Naval Group and ASC are natural partners,” said John Davis, Chief Executive Officer, Naval Group Australia. “We share common values and are ideally placed to maximise the synergies between the ongoing Collins Class sustainment program and the design and build of the Attack Class submarines.”



"This innovative collaboration with ASC is a key enabling component of Naval Group’s commitment to design and build 12 Attack class submarines. It will support the development of a sovereign submarine capability, providing economic benefits and supporting industrial development to deliver a multi-generational

submarine enterprise to Australia,” said Mr Davis.



ASC Chief Executive Officer Stuart Whiley said: “It’s an exciting time for ASC and our people to be working with Naval Group for the Attack Class Submarine program and this agreement will provide Collins Class life-extension program access to Naval Group technology. With Naval Group and ASC working together, I’m confident that both Australian Sovereign Submarine programs will deliver for Australia now and in the future.”



The construction and sustainment of the Collins Class submarines by ASC since the 1980s has delivered beyond-world benchmark submarine availability to the Royal Australian Navy. Naval Group will work with ASC to leverage this experience and the achievements and lessons from the Collins Program, to help ensure the success of the Future Submarine Program.



-ends-



