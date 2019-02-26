2019 Australian International Airshow Commences

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Feb 26, 2019)

With 698 exhibitors and over 340 aircraft on display, this year’s Australian International Airshow (AIA19) will be the biggest airshow in the Southern Hemisphere, and Australia’s biggest expo to date.



Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP said he was pleased to support the event held at Avalon Airport, which is open to the public from 1-3 March 2019.



“I’m proud of the extent of Australian industry involvement in AIA19, with 468 Australian companies represented. A further 230 international companies from 30 countries will also be in attendance,” said Minister Pyne.



“The Australian Defence Force will be showcasing an impressive number of assets at this year’s airshow – many of which have been newly acquired as part of the Coalition Government’s $200 billion investment in defence capability.”



“Air Force will be displaying a range of new acquisitions received since the last Air Show, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, the P-8A Poseidon and the Pilatus PC-21 Pilot Trainer.”



“More than 210,000 people attended the last airshow in 2017 airshow – and even higher visitor numbers expected this year.”



Senator David Fawcett, the Assistant Minister for Defence, will officially open the airshow today on behalf of the Government.



-ends-

