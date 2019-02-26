2018 Full-Year Results

(Source: Thales; issued Feb 26, 2019)

Patrice Caine, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Thanks to the commitment of its 66,000 employees, 2018 has been an excellent year for Thales.”Order momentum stepped up in the fourth quarter, enabling order intake to reach €16 billion and exceed the annual objective. For the third year running, organic sales growth exceeded 5%, driven by an exceptional year in Transport and strong growth in the Defence & Security segment. Operating profitability improved across all segments and reached 10.6%, a level never before achieved by the Group.Our action plan until 2021 is clear: to support profitable growth in the long term, we will continue to roll out our operational performance initiatives and to strengthen our customer-centric culture while also continuing to step up our investments in innovation.The integration of Gemalto, which we have been actively preparing for over a year, will, in the coming weeks, consolidate our position as a global leader in digital security.In an increasingly digital world, Thales’s business model, both robust and balanced, delivers value more than ever.”--All 2018 objectives exceeded:* Order intake: €16.0 billion, up 7% (1) (+9% on an organic basis (3))* Sales: €15.86 billion, up 4.1% (+5.3% on an organic basis)* EBIT (4): €1,685 million, up 23% (+25% on an organic basis)* Adjusted net income, Group share (4): €1,178 million, up 40%* Consolidated net income, Group share: €982 million, up 44%* Free operating cash flow (4): €811 million, 69% of adjusted net income* Dividend (5) up 19% to €2.08* Finalisation of the acquisition of Gemalto expected in March 2019--2019 objectives:* organic sales growth between 3% and 4%* EBIT between €1,780 million and €1,800 million-ends-