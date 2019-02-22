Lithuania and Ukraine Sign Defence Cooperation Plan for 2019

(Source: Lithuania Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 22, 2019)

Representatives of Lithuanian and Ukrainian Ministries of Defence signed a bilateral defence cooperation plan for 2019 at a meeting in Vilnius on February 21.



According to the document, Ukrainian soldiers will continue studying at the General Jonas Žemaitis Military Academy of Lithuania in Vilnius, Baltic Defence College in Tartu (Estonia), Division General Stasys Raštikis Lithuanian Armed Forces School in Kaunas, and different specialised courses.



In 2019 Lithuania will continue providing training for Ukraine’s land and special operations forces and military police soldiers both in Lithuania and in Ukraine. Soldiers of both countries are planned to train together in multinational exercises in Lithuania and Ukraine. Cooperation of both countries’ navies and air forces will be expanded, expert and high-level officials visit will take place to exchange experience in cyber defence and defence planning.



Bilateral cooperation between Lithuania and Ukraine is planned and implemented in order to provide practical assistance to Ukraine in its armed forces reform and in bringing its armed forces closer to NATO standards and principles of operation. Also, Lithuania’s strategic-level defence reform advisor is working in Ukraine along with strategic communication, NCO system development and officer training advisors from Lithuania working at the NATO Representation in Ukraine.



During bilateral talks at the Ministry of National Defence security situation in the region, deployment to multinational operations were discussed and other aspects o bilateral defence cooperation analysed.



The Ukrainian guests presented the progress of Ukraine’s defence reform and efforts towards Euro-integration. Lithuanians, in their turn, told about the priorities of the national defence policy and shared experience of integration into NATO and the EU.



Ukraine was represented by a delegation of representatives from the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces headed by Oleh Melihov, Director of the Department of the Defence Policy, Strategic Planning and International Cooperation of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, at the bilateral political-military talks.



Lithuania has been supporting Ukraine politically and rendering every kind of possible and legally permitted assistance, including military, since the beginning of the Russian aggression in 2014. Lithuanian population support the effort – 64% of respondents in a public opinion poll requested by the Ministry of National Defence late last year were in favor of Lithuania’s support to Ukraine.



