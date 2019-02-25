New Nuclear Submarine is Named

(Source: Royal Navy; issued Feb 25, 2019)

The greatest name in the history of the Royal Navy in the 20th Century will be resurrected in the 21st.



The third next-generation nuclear deterrence submarine will be named HMS Warspite, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson announced today, carrying on the tradition of breathing new life into first-generation hunter-killer names.



The boat will take her place in the Fleet in the 2030s, alongside HMS Dreadnought, Valiant and a fourth, as yet unnamed, submarine, each carrying Trident nuclear missiles on deterrence patrols for three months at a time.



She’ll be the eighth warship to bear the name, tracing her history back to the final years of Elizabeth I’s reign.



Most famously, the sixth Warspite, a Queen Elizabeth-class battleship, earned more battle honours than any other single warship in Royal Navy history.



She served through both World Wars, was badly damaged at both Jutland and Crete, mauled the Germans at Narvik, the Italians at Matapan, was hit by a guided bomb off Salerno, and hammered the defenders of Normandy – truly living up to her motto belli dura despicio (I despise the hard knocks of war).



Most recently, Warspite No.7 was a Cold War warrior: a Fleet/hunter-killer nuclear-powered submarine built to protect the nation’s then-new nuclear deterrent, serving between 1967 and 1991.



Defence Secretary Reveals Name of Third Dreadnought Submarine

(Source: BAE Systems; issued Feb 25, 2019)

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has revealed the name of the third Dreadnought submarine as HMS Warspite.



The name Warspite goes back to 1595 and was the last 'great ship' to be built during the reign of Queen Elizabeth I. Warspite has been carried by eight Royal Navy vessels. The last being the UK's third nuclear submarine which operated for over 20 years at the height of the Cold War.



The Defence Secretary was at Rolls-Royce’s site in Raynesway, Derbyshire, to award a £235 million contract to Rolls-Royce Submarines which will provide the support, advice and material required to ensure the continued safety and availability of nuclear powerplant systems on board the current fleet of Trafalgar, Vanguard and Astute class submarines until 2022. The contract will sustain around 500 UK jobs.



The Defence Secretary said: “This year we mark half-a-century since British nuclear-armed submarines began their continuous patrol of waters around the world. This significant milestone for the Royal Navy would not be possible without the skills and ingenuity of our industry partners who supply and maintain equipment.”



In December 2018, the Defence Secretary announced a £400m funding boost for the Dreadnought programme alongside a £25m BAE Systems Academy of Skills and Knowledge in Barrow that will upskill employees working on Royal Navy submarines. The continued progress of the £31bn Dreadnought programme ensures the UK’s nuclear deterrent at sea for decades to come.



The Dreadnought programme replaces the four Vanguard class submarines which have provided CASD since 1992 with four new cutting-edge vessels.



