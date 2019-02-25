Air2030 - Claude Nicollier Mandated by the DDPS

(Source: Swiss Dept. of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport; issued Feb 25, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

BERN --- Federal Councilor Viola Amherd commissioned Claude Nicollier to deliver a second opinion on the May 2017 expert report "Future of Air Defense". The Vaudois astrophysicist, a former militia military pilot (until 2004), will in principle hand over to the head of the DDPS by the end of April an external and independent analysis on the acquisition of the means necessary to protect the population against air threats.



The head of the Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sports intends to continue the acquisition of new fighter jets and a long-range air defense system. Before submitting a proposal to the Federal Council, however, Federal Councilor Viola Amherd wants a second opinion, external and independent, on the expert report "Future of Air Defense" of May 2017. The astrophysicist, astronaut and honorary professor of the EPFL Claude Nicollier accepted the mandate proposed by the head of the DDPS.



Claude Nicollier, born in Vevey in 1944, became a researcher in astrophysics after studying physics in Lausanne, and astrophysics in Geneva. He was also trained as a military pilot, airline pilot and test pilot (Empire Test Pilot's School, Boscombe Down, UK). He served in the Swiss Air Force from 1966 to 2004, on aircraft Venom, Hawker Hunter and F-5E Tiger. He was also a DC-9 pilot with the SWISSAIR company for 3 years, from 1974 to 1976. Selected in 1978 in the first group of astronauts of the European Space Agency (ESA), he joined the Johnson Space Center from NASA to Houston for a full US Space Shuttle training as part of an agreement between ESA and NASA.



After several years of training and accomplishment of varied tasks in Houston, he made four missions in space between 1992 and 1999, during which he spent more than 1000 hours in orbit. During his last mission, he conducted a spacewalk of more than 8 hours to perform maintenance on the Hubble Space Telescope. Currently a member of the "Swiss Space Center" in Lausanne, he is an honorary professor at EPFL and gives a Master's degree course entitled "Space Mission Design and Operations".



For the benefit of a vast network in the world of aeronautics and science both in Switzerland and abroad, Claude Nicollier also has the necessary knowledge and an appropriate network within the security and political environment. Claude Nicollier, who will carry out this analysis in parallel with his activities at EPFL, is expected to report by the end of April to the head of the DDPS.



Mandated by the head of the DDPS, Claude Nicollier reports exclusively to him and thus will not grant any interview to the media or to the public throughout the duration of the work.



Very attached to the principle of the militia which is based on the idea that the citizen who has the capacity to assume public duties and tasks extra-professional and voluntary, Claude Nicollier will pay his fees to a charity that is still in determine.



