Airbus Delivers First Upgraded Tranche 1 Eurofighter to Spanish Air Force

(Source: Airbus Defence & Space; issued Feb 25, 2019)

The upgraded Tranche 1 Eurofighter adds features of Tranche 2 and Tranche 3, and after qualification of the first two aircraft Spain will upgrade a total of 15 at the Airbus facility at Getafe. (Airbus photo)

GETAFE, Spain --- Airbus has delivered the first upgraded Tranche 1 Eurofighter to the Spanish Air Force. The upgrade was carried out at Airbus facilities in Getafe and involved the introduction of hardware modifications which support the Operational Flight Program 02 (OFP-02) developed by the Armament and Experimental Logistics Centre (CLAEX).



The upgrade developed by Airbus includes modifications that integrate Tranche 2 and Tranche 3 equipment on the aircraft, not least a Computer Symbol Generator, Digital Video and Voice Recorder, Laser Designator POD and Maintenance Data Panel.



This first single-seat Eurofighter (serial number SS003), to be followed by a second two-seat aircraft currently undergoing the upgrade, will be used initially by CLAEX as a test aircraft for the qualification of these new capabilities that will be implemented on the Air Force’s fleet of 15 Tranche 1 Eurofighters.



