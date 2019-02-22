Contract Signed for the Heavy-Class Attack Helicopter Project

(Source: Turkish Presidential Defense Industry; issued Feb 22, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

An artist’s impression of Turkey’s future ATAK-2 heavy attack helicopter, showing the diversified sensor and weapons fit made possible by its increased MTOW, double that of the T129 presently in service. (TAI image)

The Presidential Defense Industry Presidency (SSB) and the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) signed a Heavy Class Attack Helicopter Project Agreement. Presidency of Presidential Defense Industry Dr. İsmail Demir, Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), TUSAŞ and defense industry sector representatives attended.President of the Defence Industries, Dr. İsmail Demir, General Manager of TUSAŞ Temel Kotil and TUSAŞ Chairman Oğuz Borat signed the contract.The Heavy Class Attack Helicopter project was launched to meet the needs of the Turkish Armed Forces in this area.It is planned to design and produce an effective and dissuasive attack helicopter with high maneuverability and performance, equipped with advanced technology target tracking and imaging, electronic warfare, navigation, communication and weapon systems, capable of carrying a high payload, and resistant to challenging environmental factors.The project also aims to maximize the use of domestic systems, to ensure security of supply and freedom of export.It is believed that the Heavy Class Attack Helicopter Project will play an important role in reducing foreign dependency, in the implementation of domestic, national and innovative solutions with the knowledge gained in the current domestic projects and in increasing the effectiveness of the Turkish Armed Forces.The helicopter to be developed will have a take-off weight of approximately 2 times the current Atak helicopter and will be among the top-class attack helicopters in the world. The first test flight of the helicopter is scheduled for 5 years.The technical features of the helicopter are as follows:-- 10-tonne class-- will have 2 turboshaft engines-- Over 200 kilograms of useful cargo-- Tandem cockpit.-- High altitude and high temperature conditions-- Resistant to environmental factors-- High forward speed limit-- Advanced electronic warfare and countermeasure systems-- High-caliber cannon, air-to-air missile systems with new generation 2,75-inch rocket, long range and anti-tank missiles with different guidance systems.In his speech at the Nuri Demirağ meeting hall during the "Heavy Class Strike Helicopter Project Signing Ceremony," the President of Defense Industry, Dr. İsmail Demir, said the Gökbey T625 expected to be ready for flight, adding “various versions of our helicopters and advanced models, should not be behind the new technology,” he said.Emphasizing that they believe that the helicopter will strengthen the power of the Turkish Armed Forces, Demir said "Five years later, the helicopter and weapons inventory in our hands is much richer inventory and we expect it to become even richer.”Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) Chairman Oğuz Borat said it will be completely designed by Turkish engineers, targeting 100% domestic content as well as more ammunition-carrying capacity and higher operational performance of helicopters will be produced, he said:“This helicopter will provide global mobility not only in our country but also in the world market, with its new generation equipment, increased domestic content ratio, operational superiority and high capacity."TUSAŞ General Manager Temel Kotil said that the helicopter will be 100 percent domestic and national because it is designed from scratch.-ends-