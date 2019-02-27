TAE Aerospace Goes Turbo in The United States

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Feb 27, 2019)

The Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, and the Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Steven Ciobo MP, today congratulated Australian company, TAE Aerospace, on its announcement that it will become the world’s largest TPE331 turboprop engine maintenance provider by completing the second of two acquisitions in the United States.



“The expansion of TAE Aerospace in the United States is a direct demonstration that the Government’s defence investment and defence industry policy are having a positive effect,” Minister Pyne said.



“Its new businesses in Kansas City and Phoenix will directly complement its Adelaide based facility which will support our General Atomics Reaper variant, selected by the Government last year for Australia’s first armed remotely piloted aircraft system.”



“Because of our policies, companies like TAE Aerospace have the confidence to invest, expand and position themselves to contribute to the capability of the Australian Defence Force.”



Minister Ciobo said the expansion was a significant strategic move for an Australian owned business which will result in increased defence exports for the company.



“Following the acquisitions, TAE Aerospace will have around 320 people working in Brisbane, Adelaide, Williamtown and Melbourne in Australia and Phoenix, Kansas City, San Antonio and Anchorage in the United States,” Minister Ciobo said.



“It is fantastic to see companies like TAE Aerospace taking advantage of the defence industry policy environment the Government has put in place.”



“Our approach to building a stronger, innovative and more sustainable defence industry will continue to see Australian companies grow, make a greater contribution to the economy and provide leading capability to the Australian Defence Force.”



TAE Aerospace is the largest 100% Australian-owned aerospace company.



