Defence to Expand Research Activities with Northrop Grumman

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Feb 27, 2019)

Defence technology research will be expanded under a strengthened strategic alliance between Defence Science and Technology (DST) and global security company, Northrop Grumman Australia.



Over the past five years, DST and Northrop Grumman Australia have successfully collaborated in developing new maritime and aviation capabilities for the Australian Defence Force, including contributions to the Wedgetail, Joint Strike Fighter, Super Hornet and Triton programs.



Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, and Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Steven Ciobo MP welcomed the new expanded alliance.



“The alliance will enhance the partnership between the two organisations with the addition of key research areas such as space, autonomous systems and cyber security, Minister Pyne said.



“The 2016 Defence White Paper identified these research areas as priorities for Australia’s future national security and defence capability.”



“To pursue these priorities the Australian Government has established the Australian Space Agency in Adelaide, the Defence Cooperative Research Centre for Trusted Autonomous Systems in Brisbane and the Australian Cyber Security Centre in Canberra,” Minister Pyne said.



Minister Ciobo said under the new alliance Defence would be able to leverage Northrop Grumman Australia’s global expertise in secure communications, space capabilities and unmanned systems.



“The upgraded agreement also enables DST and Northrop Grumman Australia to collaborate on multi-lateral projects involving Australian universities and small to medium enterprises,” he said.



The new alliance was signed by DST and Northrop Grumman Australia representatives during the Australian International Airshow at Avalon.



-ends-

