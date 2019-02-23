First Time, Indigenous 3D Printed Fuel System Elbow Part for Su-30MKI

(Source: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited; issued Feb 23, 2019)

BENGALURU --- The Su-30 MKI aircraft would be fitted with indigenously certified 3D printed fuel system elbow part for the first time using additive manufacturing technology.



The certification was handed over by Mr P Jayapal, CE (CEMILAC) to Mr Arup Chatterjee, Director (Engg. and R&D) during the ongoing Aero India 2019 today. The 3D printed fuel system elbow part is certified by CEMILAC.



Dr TR Rajanna, CD (AERDC-HAL) handed over the certified elbow part to Mr Huliraj RV, CD (AURDC-HAL) in the presence of Mr R Madhavan, CMD, HAL.



As part of the Phase-IV Su-30 MKI manufacturing under Transfer of Technology from Russia there is a shortage of some castings for manufacturing of components. Owing to this, HAL has chosen Fuel system elbow as a pilot component for fabrication through additive manufacturing process.



