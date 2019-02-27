Sankhya and GA-ASI Collaborate on Simulation and Training for India

BENGULURU, India --- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) announced today its intent to collaborate with Sankhya Infotech Limited (Sankhya) to explore Simulation Training and related efforts in support of the SeaGuardian Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) program for India. The collaboration aims to tailor RPAS crew training to comply with the relevant Indian standards.



“GA-ASI looks forward to this collaboration with Indian industry,” said Linden Blue, CEO, GA-ASI. “Our role as the world’s leading manufacturer of RPA systems, radars, electro-optic and related mission systems, provides opportunities to build long-term relationships in India, especially in the Small-Medium Enterprise (SME) sector. As part of any sale of its systems to India, GA-ASI would deliver an affordable, high-quality training platform, while adding growth momentum to the Indian defense ecosystem.”



GA-ASI anticipates working with Sankhya to provide simulation and training technology in compliance with global standards, and to deliver cutting-edge training to pilots, sensor operators, and maintenance crew.



“Sankhya has always been at the forefront of developing globally recognized training systems for the aerospace and defense sector,” said Sridhar Krishna, chairman and managing director, Sankhya. “We look forward to exploring collaborations with GA-ASI and believe it will create opportunities to develop capabilities for RPA and will give a big boost to our ability to serve a high precision simulation and training environment.”





General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is the leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator RPA series and the Lynx Multi-mode Radar. With more than five million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor and data link systems required to deliver persistent flight that enables situational awareness and rapid strike.



Sankhya Infotech Limited is an Indian SME, specializing in the area of Simulation and Training for the past 21 years. Sankhya customers are predominantly in the aerospace and defense sector spread in North America, Europe, Middle East and India. Sankhya implements Globally recognized Evidence Based Training to ensure compliance to highest training standards.



