Leonardo to Participate in ARCSAR, the EU's Project to Improve Security and Sustainable Development in the Arctic

(Source: Leonardo; issued Feb 25, 2019)

ROME -- Leonardo will host a seminar in Rome (26-28 February) focused on sustainable development in the Arctic region and the important economic, geopolitical and environmental issues that will need to be considered.



The seminar is the first meeting of the ARCSAR project, a five-year EU programme funded through the Horizon 2020, which aims to promote collaboration in security, emergency-response activities and sustainable technology development in the Arctic region.



Leonardo, through e-GEOS (80% Telespazio and 20% Italian Space Agency) is the sole industrial participant in ARCSAR, which is led by the Joint Rescue and Coordination Centre of Northern Norway and involves 21 research institutions and public sector participants from 13 countries.



Giovanni De Gennaro, Chairman of Leonardo, said: "Leonardo is proud to be the ARCSAR project’s industrial partner. We are well aware that technology is an asset for the benefit of the communities, and Leonardo has expertise in a range of highly relevant areas for the region such as environmental protection, search and rescue and navigational safety. Italy has historically played a key role in the Arctic region, performing scientific and explorative missions, and has been granted a Permanent Observer position at the Arctic Council.”



Along with Leonardo’s Chairman, other notable guests at the seminar will include Italy’s Deputy Minister of Education, University and Research, Lorenzo Fioramonti, Norwegian Ambassador Margit F. Tveiten, ARCSAR co-ordinator Bent-Ove Jamtli and the former Chairman of the Inuit Circumpolar Council, Okalik Eegeesiak.



As part of ARCSAR, Leonardo will contribute with its unique heritage, expertise and innovation in areas including Search and Rescue (SAR) helicopters such as those already used by Canada, Denmark, Norway and the United Kingdom, radar systems, maritime patrol systems, communications, satellite imagery and analysis, and integrated solutions that can control and mitigate the effects of climate change. Leonardo’s approach to climate change is in line with Sustainable Development Goal 13 of the United Nation’s 2030 Agenda.



