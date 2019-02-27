Safran: Very Strong 2018 Performance - Further Growth and Profitability Improvement In 2019

(Source: Safran; issued Feb 27, 2019)

-- Revenue at Euro 21,050 million (including a contribution of Euro 3,799 million from Zodiac Aerospace), up 32.0% on a reported basis and up 10.4% on an organic basis-- Recurring operating income at Euro 3,023 million (including a contribution of Euro 290 million from Zodiac Aerospace), up 37.9% on a reported basis and up 24.7% excluding Zodiac Aerospace-- Strong margin improvements in Propulsion (from 16.2% to 18.5%), Aircraft Equipment (from 11.8% to 14.3%) and Defense (from 7.1% to 8.5%)-- Zodiac Aerospace integration and turnaround on track-- Free cash flow generation at Euro 1,781 million (including Euro 92 million from Zodiac Aerospace), representing 59% of recurring operating income-- Revenue was Euro 21,025 million-- Recurring operating income at Euro 2,280 million-- Profit from operations at Euro 2,165 million-- Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent at Euro 1,283 million-- Free cash flow at Euro 1,781 millionThe Board of Directors of Safran (Euronext Paris: SAF), under the Chairmanship of Ross McInnes, at their meeting in Paris on February 26, 2019, adopted and authorised the publication of Safran's financial statements and adjusted income statement for the full-year period ended December 31, 2018.CEO Philippe Petitcolin commented: "Safran exceeded its financial targets in 2018, thanks to an excellent organic momentum across all its businesses and to strong operational execution, particularly in the context of the CFM56-LEAP transition. In 2018, Safran also expanded its leading Aerospace positions with the successful acquisition of Zodiac Aerospace. The Group has been committing all the required ressources and talents to integrate quickly and smoothly Zodiac Aerospace's businesses and people.Safran is ideally positioned for future success as outlined at the Capital Markets Day. 2019 will be another step forward on this path of strong, profitable growth."-ends-