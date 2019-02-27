Launch of EOS T-2000 Turret

(Source: Australian Minister for Defence Industry; issued Feb 27, 2019)

Minister Pyne today launched EOS’ latest development, the T-2000 turret. This advanced turret will be produced in Australia for export and potential applications with the Australian Defence Force.



Developed in partnership with Israeli defence company Elbit, the turret features EOS surveillance-grade sensors and advanced technology.



The turret is armed with a 30mm cannon, a 7.62 co-axial machine gun, and two anti armour missiles under armour protection. With a high level of armour protection, active protection systems and smoke grenades the turret can be manned or unmanned.



“EOS is a fantastic Australian success story, producing advanced remote weapons systems and sensors for export and use by the ADF and our friends and allies,” said Minister Pyne.



“This new turret is at the cutting edge of technology and has great potential for export around the world. It stands as a reminder that Australia’s defence industry is among the very best.” said Minister Ciobo.



The turret will be produced initially in Canberra, commencing in late 2019 and creating 10 new jobs, while a permanent home for turret construction is located. EOS is currently assessing the best location for the new turret construction plant, with options including South Australia and Queensland. This new plant is anticipated to create around 70 new jobs.



-ends-

