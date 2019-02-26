Aero India 2019: Defence Minister [Shows] Interest in Naval Utility Helicopter (TD)

(Source: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited; issued Feb 26, 2019)

BENGALURU, India --- The Defence Minister, Ms Nirmala Sitharaman visited HAL Stall here today at the on-going Aero India 2019 and evinced keen interest in HAL products displayed at the stall.



She witnessed the complete demonstration of tail boom folding and main rotor folding of the Naval Utility Helicopter (NUH) which is on display at HAL pavilion as a Technology Demonstrator.



She also paid a visit to the Supersonic Omni Role Trainer Aircraft (SPORT) simulator area which is on display for the first time. HAL is keen to launch the indigenous development of SPORT with 4++ generation or equivalent capabilities to bridge the gap in pilot training to command front line fighters. The SPORT aircraft will be utilized for fighter training after Advanced Jet Training stage and before induction into a frontline fighter squadron.



HAL Products Dazzle at Aero India 2019: Earlier in the day, HAL products – LCA Tejas, HTT 40, Hawk-i, Civil Do 228, Su-30 MKI, ALH Rudra, LCH and LUH dazzled the audience with a spectacular flying display at the inaugural program at Yelahanka Air Force Station.



