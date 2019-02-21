NSPA Awards a Contract to FN Herstal for the Supply of Rifles, Grenade Launchers and Machine Guns to the Portuguese Army

(Source: NATO Support Procurement Agency; issued Feb 21, 2019)

NSPA awarded today a contract to Belgium-based FN Herstal, one of the world’s leading designers and manufacturers of small caliber weapons. This is for the Agency a major contract to produce FN SCAR assault rifles and FN MINIMI machine guns as new standard issue weapons for the Portuguese Army's Sistemas de Combate do Soldado (Dismounted Soldier System) program.



The contract signing was executed by the NSPA General Manager, Mr Peter DOHMEN with Mr. Nicolas de Gottal, Sales Director of FN Herstal Company.



This award follows a competitive tender and a comprehensive technical and commercial evaluation conducted in close cooperation with the Portuguese Army. This high-level signature ceremony was held with NSPA, FN Herstal and Herstal Group top management representatives at NSPA Headquarters in Luxembourg.



The contract includes the manufacture and supply of 5.56mm and 7.62mm NATO caliber FN SCAR assault rifles, FN40GL grenade launchers, MINIMI 5.56 and 7.62 Mk3 Tactical light machine guns, and all related accessories.



This award, by its magnitude, is a major milestone for the Agency in the domain of the supply of this type of equipment to the Alliance armed forces.



