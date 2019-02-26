Twin Success for Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile

(Source: India Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 26, 2019)

India has conducted a second, double trial of the Quick-Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) firing two missiles different target altitudes and speeds. (DRDO photo)

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test fired indigenously developed Quick Reach Surface-to-Air missiles (QRSAM) from ITR Chandipur, off the Odisha Coast today.



The two missiles were tested for different altitude and conditions. The test flights successfully demonstrated the robust Control, Aerodynamics, Propulsion, Structural performance and high manoeuvering capabilities thus proving the design configuration.



Radars, electro optical systems, telemetry and other stations have tracked the Missiles and monitored through the entire flights. All the mission objectives have been met.



Raksha Mantri Smt Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated DRDO on the successful test flights and said the indigenously developed state-of-the-art QRSAM will significantly boost the defence capabilities of our armed forces.



