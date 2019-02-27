Bae Systems Australia Awarded Hawk Contract Extension

(Source: Australian Minister for Defence Industry; issued Feb 27, 2019)

The Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, and the Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Steven Ciobo MP, today announced the signing of a contract extension with BAE Systems Australia for in-service support of Royal Australian Air Force Hawk lead-in-fighter aircraft.



“This $245 million contract extension provides for a two-year extension to the existing in-service support arrangements for all current work out to 2022,” Minister Pyne said.



“The contract extension provides ongoing certainty to Defence and Australian industry.”



Minister Ciobo said the contract extension was an example of Defence working well with industry.



“The contract extension follows outstanding collaboration between Defence and BAE Systems Australia over the current contract period,” Minister Ciobo said.



“It will secure the ongoing employment of over 325 industry personnel across Australia.”



Operated by Numbers 76 and 79 Squadrons at RAAF Bases Williamtown (NSW) and Pearce (WA), the Hawk fleet comprises 33 aircraft to train qualified RAAF pilots to operate the next generation of fighter aircraft, including the Joint Strike Fighter, Super Hornet, and Growler.



BAE Systems Signs $245m Hawk Contract

(Source: BAE Systems; issued Feb 27, 2019)

BAE Systems Australia today welcomed a two-year contract, worth $245 million, to continue sustaining the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Hawk Mk127 Lead-In Fighter fleet.



The Company will continue to sustain the Hawk fleet at Williamtown and Pearce until at least 2022, with further potential performance-based extensions.



The role includes all deeper and operational-level maintenance, logistics and the management of the Australian supply chain for the program.



Reflecting the RAAF’s strategy to bring innovative asset management to sustainment, this contract sees BAE Systems Australia take on the role of Platform Steward for the Hawk which will see the company playing a critical role in the long-term availability and capability of the aircraft.



BAE Systems Australia Aerospace and Integrated Systems Director, Steve Drury, said:



“The performance of the team supporting this project has been pivotal to securing this contract extension.



“We have increased the work we do to support the aircraft, in parallel with a significant upgrade of the entire Hawk fleet and we have worked hard to reduce program costs.



“The Lead in Fighter Capability Assurance Program upgrade ensures the aircraft is suitable for a fifth-generation air force, preparing pilots for fast jets including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, and now the commercial model supporting the capability is appropriately contemporary, and aligned to the Commonwealth Government’s Defence Industry strategy.”



