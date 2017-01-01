Rolls-Royce Completes Agreements with Investigating Authorities

(Source: Rolls-Royce; dated Jan 17, issued Feb 22, 2019)

SFO Closes GlaxoSmithKline Investigation and Investigation into Rolls-Royce Individuals

(Source: UK Serious Fraud Office; issued Feb 22, 2019)

Today, the Director of the Serious Fraud Office announced the closure of the Rolls-Royce and GlaxoSmithKline cases.The investigation into Rolls-Royce PLC resulted in a Deferred Prosecution Agreement with the company and one of its subsidiaries in respect of bribery and corruption to win business in Indonesia, Thailand, India, Russia, Nigeria, China and Malaysia. Following further investigation, a detailed review of the available evidence and an assessment of the public interest, there will be no prosecution of individuals associated with the company.The GlaxoSmithKline PLC investigation focused on commercial practices by the company, its subsidiaries and associated persons. Again, following a detailed review of the available evidence and an assessment of the public interest there will be no prosecution in this case.Both cases were wide ranging and complex investigations.Lisa Osofsky, Director of the Serious Fraud Office said: “After an extensive and careful examination, I have concluded that there is either insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction or it is not in the public interest to bring a prosecution in these cases.“In the Rolls-Royce case, the SFO investigation led to the company taking responsibility for corrupt conduct spanning three decades, seven jurisdictions and three businesses, for which it paid a fine of £497.25m.“I am thankful for the work of colleagues and the assistance of domestic and international partners.”(ends)