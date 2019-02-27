How the US Air Force’s Kessel Run Team Plans to Solve One of the F-35 Program’s Biggest Headaches (excerpt)

(Source: Defense News; posted Feb 27, 2019)

By Valerie Insinna

Setting the weekly flying and maintenance schedule for an F-35 squadron is a weeklong process. It takes hours for multiple people to download data from the jets and comb through it, paste information into different spreadsheets, and continuously update each system.With a new app called Kronos, on track to be delivered in early March, the U.S. Air Force is hoping it can trim the amount of time for that process to 15 minutes.Kronos was developed by the Air Force's Kessel Run software development team as part of a new effort called Mad Hatter, which was established late last year to solve pilot and maintainer gripes with the F-35 fighter jet.If all goes well, it could lead to a much bigger overhaul of the F-35's troubled logistics backbone, known as the Autonomic Logistics Information System, or ALIS, said Will Roper, the Air Force's top acquisition official."There are many things about ALIS that are very frustrating and time consuming," Roper told Defense News on Feb. 12 in an exclusive interview. "The goal [of Mad Hatter] is not simply to fix ALIS within the constraints that define it. It is to make the operator — the maintainer — more efficient, to make their user experience more pleasant."To build Kronos, the Air Force is relying on a team of developers from Kessel Run; Lockheed Martin, which manufactures the F-35 and ALIS; and Pivotal Software, Inc., which has created software and data analytics applications for the Air Force over the past several years.Those coders are also working with a specialized group of maintainers from Nellis Air Force Base — called the Blended Operational Lightning Technician team or BOLT — who have helped shape the product, will test it and then return feedback to the Mad Hatter team once the first iteration of Kronos has been delivered, Roper said.