Royal Australian Air Force Gives Joint Strike Fighter High Marks So Far (excerpt)

(Source: National Defense Magazine; posted Feb 26, 2019)

By Stew Magnuson

GEELONG, Australia — With two F-35A joint strike fighters now in country, and eight more stationed in the United States, the Royal Australian Air Force is beginning to put the fifth-generation aircraft through its paces as it moves toward full operational capability in 2023.“There are still some challenges in the F-35 space, but they are well documented and there are no surprises there,” Air Commodore Mike Kitcher, commander of the Royal Australian Air Force’s Air Combat Group, said Feb. 26 at Avalon — the Australian International Airshow. “It is actually better than I expected it to be by now,” he added.“When you talk to the young men and women who are flying that aircraft, there is no chance they want to go back to a classic Hornet or Super Hornet,” he said.The Royal Australian Air Force is currently undergoing a validation and verification program as the first of its 72 F-35As are delivered. That process includes maturing tactics, learning the autonomic logistics information system — and mostly importantly — integrating the aircraft with other Australian platforms such as its F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, E/A-18G Growlers, Navy destroyers and P-8 maritime patrol aircraft.“Integrating our joint strike fighter capabilities with our other [Australian Defense Force] capabilities is a key part of validation and verification,” Kitcher said.Australia has had personnel training on the new aircraft in the United States, including pilots and maintainers, as early as 2014. It has eight F-35s at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, and two that arrived at RAAF Base Williamtown in December. Its pilots have flown a total of 2,600 hours and 1,700 sorties. Fifteen RAAF pilots have been trained and more are in the pipeline, Kitcher said.Australia will take delivery of two more of the jet fighters in April and four more by the end of 2019 for a total of eight, plus two more to be sent to Luke AFB, he added. The RAAF expects to have 30 aircraft in the country by the end of 2020 with two full squadrons replacing its legacy Hornets, or “classic Hornets” as the RAAF calls them.Its total buy will be 72 planes, all of which should be stationed in the country when they reach full operational capability, which is expected by 2023, he added. It is beginning to train its first F-35 maintainers and air crew in country.Kitcher acknowledged that with only two aircraft in Australia, it is premature to say that “everything is under control.” As the nation works through the validation and verification program, there will probably be some surprises, he said. “But that is par for the course when it comes to cutting edge technology.” (end of excerpt)-ends-