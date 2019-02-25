Arms Dealer to Sue Ship’s Charterer for S-400 Missiles Loss (excerpt)

(Source: Maritime Bulletin; posted Feb 25, 2019)

By Mikhail Voytenko

JSC Rosoboronexport, Russian sole state intermediary agency for Russia’s arms exports / imports, filed lawsuit against Baltic Trans-Port Company, St. Petersburg, charterer of the Russia-flagged general cargo ship Nikifor Begichev, for damaged cargo of S-400 missile system components and, it is understood, also missiles. in January 2018.The missiles were all found to be in irreparable condition and a total loss.ROSOBORON estimated total loss to be some $165 mil.The system in question was sold to China, ROSOBORON claimed it will deliver to China a new system instead of a lost one. (end of excerpt)-ends-