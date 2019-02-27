U.S. Army Awards Oshkosh $75 Million for Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV)

(Source: Oshkosh Defense; issued Feb 27, 2019)

OSHKOSH, Wis. --- Oshkosh Defense, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation company, announced today that the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) Life Cycle Management Command (LCMC) has placed orders for 354 Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) A1P2 trucks and trailers at a value of $75 million.



“Whether it’s moving troops and supplies, recovering vehicles and weapon systems, or hauling equipment, the highly capable FMTV has proven itself time and time again to be a reliable asset for the U.S. Army,” said Pat Williams, Vice President and General Manager of U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps Programs for Oshkosh Defense. “Together with the U.S. Army, we have established a robust FMTV program. We look forward to successfully completing the remaining FMTV A1P2 deliveries and seamlessly transitioning to FMTV A2 production without interruption.”



Oshkosh Defense was first awarded the FMTV A1P2 contract in 2009 and to date, has delivered more than 38,100 trucks and trailers.



In February 2018, Oshkosh Defense was awarded a production contract for the next generation FMTV, the FMTV A2. Since receiving the award, Oshkosh has started building vehicles in support of Production Verification Testing (PVT), Live Fire Testing (LFT) and logistics development. Oshkosh expects the FMTV A2 program to transition to low rate production in FY21.





Oshkosh Defense is a leading provider of tactical wheeled vehicles and life cycle sustainment services. For decades Oshkosh has been mobilizing military and security forces around the globe by offering a full portfolio of heavy, medium, light and highly protected military vehicles to support our customers’ missions. Oshkosh Defense, LLC is an Oshkosh Corporation company. Founded in 1917, Oshkosh Corporation is more than 100 years strong and continues to make a difference in people’s lives.



