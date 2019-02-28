Government Signs Historic Agreement to Benefit Australian Industry

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Feb 28, 2019)

The first Australian Industry Capability (AIC) Deed has been signed today, between the Department of Defence and Northrop Grumman, creating new opportunities for Australia’s defence industry.



The AIC Deed represents a commitment by Northrop Grumman to pursuing the use of Australian industry in their supply chain for any future Government-to-Government procurements.



Minister Ciobo witnessed the signing at the 2019 Avalon International Airshow.



“The viability, competitiveness and prosperity of Australia’s defence industry is essential to keeping us safe, and building the capability we need to protect our national interests,” he said.



“This is why the Liberal National Government is committed to growing the Australian defence industrial base.



“Traditionally, when we buy Defence capability from our allied governments, locking in opportunities for Australian companies is difficult. But our commitment to leveraging that investment to grow and strengthen our industrial base is unwavering.”



Minister Pyne said the AIC Deed is an unprecedented approach to securing work for Australian industry.



“This signing with Northrop Grumman highlights their commitment to partnering with the Government to maximise opportunities for Australian industry,” he said.



“The AIC Deed is another way in which the Liberal National Government is realising our commitments to strengthen the AIC Program. It is a blueprint for the future and we look forward to working with other Primes to enter into similar arrangements.”



(ends)



Minister for Defence Industry and Northrop Grumman Australia Sign Australian Industry Capability Deed

(Source: Northrop Grumman Corporation; issued Feb 28, 2019)

AVALON, Australia ---- Northrop Grumman Corporation continues to demonstrate its commitment to building Australian defence industry capability with today’s signing of the company’s first Australian Industry Capability (AIC) Deed.



Australian Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Steven Ciobo, and Warren King, chairman, Northrop Grumman Australia’s Advisory Board, signed the certificate during a ceremony at the Avalon airshow.



Northrop Grumman’s AIC Deed establishes a framework to deliver real opportunities for Australian industry in major defence programs, in particular the MQ-4C Triton program with the Royal Australian Air Force. The company is committed to working with government to develop the highly-skilled workforce required to build a sustainable, sovereign industrial base.



Northrop Grumman will continue to assist small- and medium-size enterprises to deliver innovative capabilities and technologies to a global market.





-ends-



