Collins Elbit Vision Systems Celebrates Delivery of 1,000th F-35 Helmet Mounted Display System

(Source: Collins Elbit Vision Systems; issued Feb. 27, 2018)

A decade into its production, 1,000 F-35 Helmet-Mounted Display System have now been delivered, although its technical faults have not yet been fixed, and continue to provide less than satisfactory performance in several types of condition. (Collins photo)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa --- 1,000 deliveries and no sign of slowing down. That’s according to Collins Elbit Vision Systems (CEVS) — which recently celebrated the F-35 Helmet Mounted Display (HMD) System’s milestone. CEVS is a joint venture between Collins Aerospace and Elbit Systems of America.



The award-winning F-35 HMD system broke technological barriers 10 years ago when it made its first delivery to Lockheed Martin and the F-35 Joint Program Office — providing pilots with unprecedented situational awareness. All the information a pilot needs to complete their mission, including airspeed, heading, altitude, integrated night vision and targeting information projected onto the helmet’s visor rather than on a traditional Head-up Display. This approach greatly reduces pilot workload and increases overall mission effectiveness.



“This system is unique because it’s the only proven HMD system on the most advanced fighter in the world, but also because it’s continually evolving to meet the needs of the warfighter,” said Dave Schreck, vice president and general manager, Military Avionics and Helicopters for Collins Aerospace. “We’ve been able to make it lighter, enabling more pilots to use it, and the team is planning to bring additional color capabilities through the use of micro-display technology. We continue to look broadly for innovative ways to improve situational awareness for the pilot and enhance F-35 mission accomplishment.”



With stealth technology, supersonic speed, advanced sensors, weapons capacity and increased range, the F-35 is the most advanced, survivable and connected aircraft in the world. More than a fighter jet, the F-35's ability to collect, analyze and share data, is a powerful force multiplier that enhances all airborne, surface and ground-based assets in the battlespace enabling men and women in uniform to execute their mission and return home safely.



*Collins Aerospace and Elbit Systems are currently working to change the name of the joint venture from Rockwell Collins ESA Vision Systems, LLC, to Collins Elbit Vision Systems, LLC. The change will become final later this year.





Collins Aerospace, a unit of United Technologies Corp., is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Created in 2018 by bringing together UTC Aerospace Systems and Rockwell Collins, Collins Aerospace has the capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and expertise to solve customers’ toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market.



Elbit Systems of America (ESA), a wholly owned subsidiary of Elbit Systems Ltd., is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. A leading global source of innovative, technology-based systems for diverse defense and commercial applications.



