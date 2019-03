Mi-17 V5 Helicopter of Indian Air Force Crashes

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 27, 2019)

On 27 February 2019, one Mi-17 V5 helicopter of Indian Air Force got airborne from Srinagar airfield at 1000 hrs for a routine mission.



The helicopter crashed around 1010 hrs near Budgam, J&K. All six air warriors on board the helicopter, suffered fatal injuries.



A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the accident.



-ends-