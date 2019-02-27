Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 27, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $14,121,444 for cost-plus-incentive-fee order N0001919F2693 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020).



This order provides for the development of the F-35 Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System (AGCAS).



The AGCAS is an on-board system that prevents controlled flight into terrain.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in March 2020.



Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $5,109,509 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This order combines purchases for the Air Force ($5,926,519; 42 percent); Navy ($2,110,071; 15 percent); Marine Corps ($1,378,177; 10 percent); and non-U.S. Department of Defense participants ($4,706,677; 33 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

