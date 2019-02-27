Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 27, 2019)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a $157,700,000 firm-fixed-price contract to procure two operational flight trainers (OFTs), two weapons tactics trainers (WTTs); six brief/debrief stations (BDSs), to include two OFT BDSs, two WTT BDSs; and two weapons system trainer BDSs; one part task trainer, ten electronic classrooms, two scenario generation stations, one training system support center, two virtual maintenance trainers and supporting technical data such as software, books and other publications.



In addition, this contract provides contracts, logistics, engineering and management technical expertise required to procure, design, build, test, deliver, install- and inspect P-8A training systems for the government of the U. K.



Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (55 percent); Tampa, Florida (30 percent); Lossiemouth, Scotland (10 percent); Jacksonville, Florida (2 percent); Dallas, Texas (2 percent); and Seattle, Washington (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2022.



Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $157,700,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4).



The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (N61340-19-C-0004).



-ends-

