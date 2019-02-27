Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 27, 2019)

General Electric Aviation, Lynn, Massachusetts, is awarded a $366,206,842 five-year, firm-fixed-price requirements, long-term contract for the repair of 18 different head-of-family part numbers in support of the T-64 engine.



Work will be performed in Cherry Point, North Carolina, and work is expected to be completed by February 2024. Working capital funds (Navy) will be obligated as individual task orders are issued and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



One company was solicited for this sole-source, non-competitive requirement in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, with one offer received.



Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity. (N00383-19-D-UK01)



-ends-

