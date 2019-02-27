HNoMS "Helge Ingstad" to Be Towed Further South

(Source: Norwegian Defence Forces; issued Feb 27, 2019)

The sunken Norwegian frigate Helge Ingstad was partially raised on Wednesday, but will have to be towed to calmer waters to be fully raised and subsequently transferred to the Haakonsvern Naval Base in Bergen. (NRK photo)

Due to high waves at the collision site, the frigate "Helge Ingstad" and the barges will be towed to Hanøytangen, approximately 15 nautical miles southeast of the current site.



Wave conditions at the collision site close to the Sture Terminal are not satisfactory, making the original raising plan too risky. The decision to move the frigate to Hanøytangen and raise it there was made early Wednesday morning. The new location has calmer sea and wind, making it possible to conduct the raising safely.



The distance from the collision site to Hanøytangen is approximately 15 nautical miles (28km, 17mi). The frigate will be fully raised at Hanøytangen and then transported to Haakonsvern Naval Base in Bergen.



How will it be done?



To be able to move the frigate to Hanøytangen, some of the water inside the frigate needs to be drained. The frigate will then be connected and locked to the two barges "Gulliver" and "Rambiz". This will make the frigate and the two barges into one unit. Towboats will then tow the unit from the collision site and to the new site at Hanøytangen.



It is yet not decided when the towing will start. The entire voyage to Hanøytangen can take up to 24 hours.



Several environmental measures will be taken throughout the towing. The Norwegian Coastal Administration will be side-by-side with vessels carrying containment booms to hold back any oil spill. Environmental precautions will also be taken at Hanøytangen.



What has been done today?



Just after midnight Tuesday, divers connected the last four lift chains to the frigate. Wednesday morning, personnel for the Norwegian Navy went aboard "Helge Ingstad" to start pumping water out of the frigate.



The personnel carry GoPro cameras and will document the conditions aboard. This video material will then be handed over to the Norwegian police and the Accident Investigation Board Norway.



