Connecting Everyone, Everywhere: Arianespace Orbits the First Six Oneweb Satellites on its Latest Soyuz Success

Arianespace played a significant role in improving global connectivity with today’s Soyuz launch that deployed the initial six satellites in OneWeb’s constellation – which will provide affordable high-speed internet access for users around the world.



The cluster of spacecraft – produced by the OneWeb Satellites joint venture of OneWeb and Airbus – was successfully deployed into a circular low Earth orbit on Arianespace’s first Soyuz mission of 2019 (and the launch services company’s second mission overall this year).



Lifting off from the Spaceport precisely at the scheduled 6:37 p.m. launch time in French Guiana, the workhorse medium-lift vehicle delivered its payload during a flight lasting 1 hour and 22 minutes. Total payload lift performance was estimated at 1,945.2 kg.



After an initial powered phase of Soyuz’ three lower stages, the flight – designated VS21 in Arianespace’s numbering system – included two burns of the Fregat upper stage to place its passengers at their targeted deployment point.



An ambitious partnership becomes a reality



Arianespace CEO Stéphane Israël congratulated OneWeb in his post-launch comments from the Spaceport and underscored the importance of today’s Soyuz success for both companies: “This initial mission makes our ambitious partnership – built around the launch of more than 600 OneWeb satellites – a reality.”



Lifting off from the Spaceport in French Guiana, the Soyuz launcher for Arianespace Flight VS21 begins its mission to deploy OneWeb’s first six satellites.



OneWeb is building the world’s largest and highest throughput satellite system to connect everyone, everywhere – by land, air, sea with a vision to bridge the digital divide once and for all. The first six spacecraft will operate at an altitude of 1,200 km. in a constellation that will deliver extremely low latency for customers and provide communications access to the entire world with fiber-quality internet connectivity.



The initial constellation will be compromised of approximately 650 satellites and will scale to more than 900 spacecraft as it grows to meet demand around the world. OneWeb signed a contract with Arianespace in 2015 for a total of 21 Soyuz flights from three launch bases (the Spaceport in French Guiana; Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and Vostochny in Russia), to be performed through 2020.



Following today’s launch success, Stéphane Israël announced that Arianespace and OneWeb have reached an agreement that completes the current launch services order. This agreement is for OneWeb’s use of Ariane 6’s inaugural flight in its A62 version, as well as options for two future Ariane 6 missions.



Connecting the world



The OneWeb constellation will support a wide range of markets, including aeronautics, maritime, backhaul services, community Wi-Fi, emergency response services and more. The operator also is focused on connecting unconnected schools and working to bridge the digital divide for people everywhere.



Speaking at the Spaceport, OneWeb CEO Adrian Steckel noted the group effort of many participants, including Arianespace, that led to today’s launch. “The notion of doing good is deep in the foundations of our company – and we are looking forward to doing our part in connecting the world, together with our partners,” he explained.



Nicolas Chamussy, Executive Vice President – Space Systems at Airbus Defence and Space, acknowledged Arianespace’s important role in this first step of establishing the OneWeb constellation. “I would like to thank Arianespace and Stéphane Israël: you and your teams have delivered spot-on, providing world-class access to space,” Chamussy said.



Maintaining the Spaceport’s 2019 launch cadence



Today’s success marked Soyuz’ 21st flight from the Spaceport since this vehicle’s 2011 introduction at French Guiana, as well as the second Arianespace mission from this equatorial launch site in 2019 – following the heavy-lift Ariane 5 flight that orbited Saudi Geostationary Satellite 1/Hellas Sat 4 and GSAT-31 on February 5.



With a busy launch schedule in 2019, Arianespace targets up to 12 missions from the Spaceport with Ariane 5, Soyuz and the light-lift Vega.



Soyuz Successfully Launches First Six Satellites In OneWeb Constellation from Guiana Space Centre

On Wednesday 27 February, Soyuz accomplished a flawless launch from the Guiana Space Centre (CSG), Europe’s spaceport in Kourou, placing in orbit the first six satellites in the OneWeb constellation (OneWeb F6) on behalf of global internet provider OneWeb.



Soyuz thus accomplished its 21st straight success from the CSG since 2011.



With a launch mass of 886 kilograms (147.7 kg per satellite), these six satellites placed at an altitude of 1,000 kilometres are the first of 650 in the OneWeb constellation of new-generation satellites that will supply global communications services and ensure continuous Internet access for everyone, everywhere.



The constellation will subsequently scale to more than 900 satellites as it grows to meet demand around the world.



OneWeb will begin customer demos in 2020 and provide global, 24-hour coverage in 2021.The prime contractor for the constellation is OneWeb Satellites, a joint venture between OneWeb and Airbus Defence and Space.



On the occasion of this launch, CNES President Jean-Yves Le Gall commented: “This 21stsuccess for Soyuz from the Guiana Space Centre is a great source of satisfaction for all of the teams involved. It not only confirms Soyuz’s ability to launch multiple satellites, but also that Europe’s range of launchers is geared to the requirements of the global market.



“I would like to congratulate all of our partners at OneWeb, ESA, Arianespace, Starsem and European and Russian manufacturers, and of course at CNES, particularly the teams at the Launch Vehicles Directorate (DLA) and the CSG who developed and operate the Soyuz system there.”



