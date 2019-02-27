Statement by Official Spokesperson on 27 February 2019
(Source: Indian Ministry of External Affairs; issued Feb 27, 2019)
India had informed about Counter Terrorism (CT) action it took yesterday against a training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan based on credible evidence that JeM intended to launch more attacks.
Against this Counter Terrorism Action, Pakistan has responded this morning by using its Air Force to target military installations on the Indian side.
Due to our high state of readiness and alertness, Pakistan’s attempts were foiled successfully.
The Pakistan Air Force was detected and the Indian Air Force responded instantly. In that aerial engagement, one Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by a MiG 21 Bison of the Indian Air Force.
The Pakistani aircraft was seen by ground forces falling from the sky on the Pakistan side. In this engagement, we have unfortunately lost one MiG 21.
The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts.
(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the latest official statement released by the Indian government, and below is the latest statement by the Pakistani government.)
Pakistan Strikes Back
(Source: Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs; issued Feb 27, 2019)
ISLAMABAD --- Today, Pakistan Air Force undertook strikes across Line of Control from within Pakistani airspace.
This was not a retaliation to continued Indian belligerence. Pakistan has therefore taken strikes at non-military target, avoiding human loss and collateral damage. Sole purpose being to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self defence.
We have no intention of escalation, but are fully prepared to do so if forced into that paradigm. That is why we undertook the action with clear warning and in broad daylight.
For the last few years, India has been trying to establish what they call "a new normal" a thinly veiled term for doing acts of aggression at whatever pretext they wish on a given day.
If India is striking at so called terrorist backers without a shred of evidence, we also retain reciprocal rights to retaliate against elements that enjoy Indian patronage while carrying out acts of terror in Pakistan.
We do not wish to go to that route and wish that India gives peace a chance and to resolve issues like a mature democratic nation.
