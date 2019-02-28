GE Aviation’s XA100 Adaptive Cycle Engine Completes Detailed Design

EVENDALE, Ohio --- GE Aviation announced the successful completion of the XA100 detailed design process under the U.S. Air Force’s Adaptive Engine Transition Program (AETP), the service’s endeavor to create an advanced, next-generation combat engine. This effort paved the way for fabricating and testing multiple full-sized adaptive cycle engines.



Unlike today’s combat engines with fixed bypass ratios, GE’s XA100 is a variable cycle engine that will provide high-thrust for maximum power and high-efficiency for optimum fuel savings as required. This engine will increase combat aircraft thrust more than 10%, improve fuel efficiency by 25%, and provide significantly more aircraft heat dissipation capacity, all within the same physical envelope as current propulsion systems.



GE and the USAF have matured the enabling technologies and architectures of adaptive cycle engines through a series of highly-successful design and test activities in the Adaptive Versatile Engine Technology (ADVENT), Adaptive Engine Technology Development (AETD), and AETP efforts. GE’s XA100 incorporates the industry's most extensive use of low-density, heat-resistant material technologies and advanced manufacturing techniques such as ceramic matrix composites (CMC), polymer matrix composites (PMC), and additively-manufactured components.



These innovations will enable the engine to meet or exceed the military's aggressive performance targets with field-proven, affordable technologies. GE’s understanding of adaptive cycle engines is based on this solid foundation of experience and rigorous test activities.



“GE has worked closely with the Air Force over the past couple of years to successfully complete the detailed design of the XA100 engine,” said David Tweedie, general manager for GE’s Advanced Combat Engines. “We look forward to building and testing full-sized engines and bringing a generational change to combat aircraft propulsion. The XA100 engine will bring unmatched, mission-critical improvements in range, thrust, and thermal management capacity.”





